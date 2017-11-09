More Videos

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

Pause
Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Gamecocks signee Josiah Sightler talks recruiting class, being a dual threat 1:29

Gamecocks signee Josiah Sightler talks recruiting class, being a dual threat

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches 0:42

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

  • Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

    Of the 5080 school buses in South Carolina, 400 date back to 1988-1990.

Of the 5080 school buses in South Carolina, 400 date back to 1988-1990. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Of the 5080 school buses in South Carolina, 400 date back to 1988-1990. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

State

School bus catches fire with 29 SC students on board

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 11:46 AM

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C.

A school bus that caught fire in Greenville County on Thursday had 29 students on board.

The school bus driver in Greenville County noticed smoke and small flames coming from the rear engine around 8:20 a.m., according to Fox Carolina. The driver pulled over, shut off the engine and evacuated the students.

The fire went out when the engine was shut off, WSPA reported. No one was injured, but parents were notified of the incident. A second bus was dispatched to take the students to school.

“The driver followed protocol,” Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for the Greenville County School District, told Fox Carolina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

South Carolina’s school buses are old and fire prone. As of May, 17 had caught fire or dangerously overheated since August 2015.

During the 2017 Legislative session, Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed $20.5 million from the state’s budget slated by lawmakers to replace aging school buses.

The state’s aging school-bus fleet at one point was declared the oldest, publicly operated bus system in the nation.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:43

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

Pause
Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Gamecocks signee Josiah Sightler talks recruiting class, being a dual threat 1:29

Gamecocks signee Josiah Sightler talks recruiting class, being a dual threat

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches 0:42

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

  • New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

    New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the embattled utility means to him.

New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him

View More Video