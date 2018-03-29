Airport High principal resigns after assistant fired over student sex scandal

Airport High School Principal Brad Coleman will resign in June, four months after an assistant principal at the school was fired and criminally charged in connection with an alleged sexual relationship with astudent.
Coleman, who has been on paid administrative leave since February, will resign effective June 30, when his current contract expires.
He will remain on paid administrative leave until then, Lexington 2 spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said Thursday evening.
Coleman had been offered the chance to return to his job at Airport, Kujawa said.
Coleman was placed on administrative leave at the same time his former assistant principal, Dawn Diimmler, was fired by the Lexington 2 school board for having what school district officials called an "unprofessional relationship with a student."
Diimmler, 44, later was accused of having sexual intercourse at the school with a 19-year-old Airport student over whom she had direct supervision. She faces charges of sexual battery in Columbia and in Cayce.
Coleman has worked at multiple schools in the district for nearly 20 years, Kujawa said. He has served as Airport's principal since 2016.
Coleman is a 1990 graduate of another Lexington 2 high school, Brookland-Cayce. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1994.
A search will begin immediately for Coleman's replacement, Kujawa said.
