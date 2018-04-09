Teacher took away 11-year-old's phone — so the girl called in a bomb threat, SC cops say

An 11-year-old girl made a bomb threat at her South Carolina school Monday.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at the Charleston Math and Science Charter School, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The 11-year-old made the threat because she was upset that a teacher confiscated her cellphone, police said.
Both the Charleston police and fire departments responded to the threat. The school was searched, but authorities did not find anything, according to the police.
There was no actual threat to the campus, according to the school's principal, abcnews4.com reported.
The Charleston Police Department didn't respond to multiple messages asking about the girl's status.
This is not the first time first responders have dealt with an incident at the Charleston Math and Science Charter School.
A fire was intentionally started at the school in May 2017, when two toilet paper dispensers were set ablaze, postandcourier.com reported. The estimated damage to the school was more than $10,000.
