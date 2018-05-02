USC may rescind Bill Cosby's honorary degree, joining other universities

The University of South Carolina will consider rescinding Bill Cosby's honorary degree after the comedian was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault last week.
Although the number of women who accused Cosby of sexual assault or sexual harassment has totaled 60 since 2016 , USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said the university was waiting for the court decision before deciding on whether to revoke the honorary doctorate, which was awarded in May 1986.
"This has been an ongoing legal battle in which the criminal case just recently concluded," Stensland said in an email. "Now that it has, our board is prepared to take up the matter accordingly."
If the board of trustees revokes Cosby's honorary degree at its next meeting on June 8, it would be the first time in university history it has done that, Stensland said.
An honorary degree is "the highest honor the University of South Carolina can bestow," and recipients do not need to be alumni, faculty or otherwise associated with the university, according to the university's policies.
On Tuesday, Yale's board of trustees rescinded Cosby's honorary degree. It joined the dozens of schools that have rescinded Cosby's honorary degrees since his legal troubles reignited four years ago.
For some schools, Cosby's 60 accusers was enough for more than 20 universities to revoke Cosby's honorary degrees before he was convicted, according to the Associated Press.
