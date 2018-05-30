Coroner releases cause of death for U.S. Army general, who died at Lake Murray

After a U.S. Army general died while on leave in South Carolina, the Lexington County Coroner released the cause of his death.
Major General Jeffery Bannister, 57, who was on transition leave in Lake Murray, died due to natural causes, coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Fisher added there were no suspicious circumstances or reasons to believe foul play was involved.
Bannister was a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Army and was awaiting retirement in the Midlands, according to Shaw Air Force Base officials.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Maj. Gen. Bannister's family. Our top priority is ensuring the family has all the local support and resources they need during this emotionally difficult time," said Lt. Gen. Michael Garrett, the commanding general for U.S. Army Central.
Bannister is survived by his wife, Trese, and their daughter, Lindsey.
