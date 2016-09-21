SC Supreme Court will continue oversight of lawsuit by poor, rural schools

The S.C. Supreme Court will continue its oversight of a 1993 landmark school-equity lawsuit brought against the state by poor, rural school districts that said they needed more money.
The order, dated Tuesday, also called for state lawmakers and the districts that sued the state to update the court by June 30 on steps both have taken to fix constitutional violations in the state’s K-12 public schools.
The order is a response to the school districts’ recent request for the court to stay involved in the case.
That request came shortly after state leaders asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, citing the steps the Legislature has taken to address inequities in public education identified in the court’s 2014 ruling.
