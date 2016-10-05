Mulvaney opponent Fran Person launches first TV ad

With the election just over a month away, Democrat Fran Person is launching his first television ad in his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney.
The 30-second spot called “Teamwork” highlights Person’s background as a University of South Carolina offensive line football player and his priorities if he’s elected.
After graduating from USC, Person went to work as an aide for Vice President Joe Biden, who has campaigned for the Tega Cay resident.
Person had raised about $400,000 through June for his bid to represent the 5th District congressional seat. Mulvaney, an Indian Land Republican first elected in 2010, had raised about $840,000 through June.
Candidates will report their fundraising totals for July through September later this month.
