SC pet care panel considers changes to animal welfare laws

David Miller was looking for a murder trial witness in a rural Warrenville trailer park when he saw something sickening.
A dog was chained to a thick tree with just a few feet to move in every direction. Left to its own devices for who knows how long, the dog apparently had taken to running in circles.
The chain, fastened loose enough that it spun around the tree as the dog ran, had cut several inches into the wood on all sides.
“There’s absolutely nothing illegal about that in South Carolina,” Miller, a deputy solicitor for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, told a panel of S.C. officials on Thursday. “My investigator said we ought to call animal control about that. They can’t do anything about it.”
Miller’s suggestion Thursday that lawmakers create a tethering law added to a growing list of ideas pitched to the panel, tasked this fall with studying how to improve pet care in the Palmetto State.
State Rep. Steve Moss, R-Cherokee, who sits on the committee, said the need for solutions has been highlighted by the state’s unflattering position in recent rankings. In 2015, South Carolina ranked 44th in the country in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual survey of animal welfare policies.
Animal welfare workers and other members of the public Thursday offered a few suggestions to help fix that.
Shelly Simmons, division manager for Greenville County Animal Care on Thursday asked that state lawmakers strike a requirement that shelters hold impounded stray pets at least five days.
The rule overcrowds shelters and sometimes forces them to euthanize adoptable pets, she said. It is also a waste of money, she said, given that just 3 percent of Greenville County’s stray dogs are reclaimed by their owners.
“Even if the animal is aggressive and not safe, we have to keep it for five days,” Simmons said.
She and others at the committee Thursday also floated requiring owners to tag their pets, possibly with microchips, a one-time cost of about $45.
Miller told the panel many of the cases of animal neglect he has seen stemmed from poverty or mental health problems.
Judges in animal neglect cases have to grapple with imposing fines offenders cannot pay or imprisoning them at a cost to taxpayers, Miller said.
“They hate these cases,” Miller said. “There’s really not an obvious way to stop it.”
A fix for owners’ neglect of chained-up dogs should be simpler, Miller said. Twenty U.S. states and Washington D.C. already have tethering laws on the books.
“It is very important that we have some kind of meaningful tethering law.”
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments