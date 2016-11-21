DOR director Reames to resign

S.C. Department of Revenue director Rick Reames will resign after three years in charge, Gov. Nikki Haley announced Monday.
The Republican governor has tapped Hartley Powell, a lawyer and tax professional from Columbia, to replace him.
Haley said Powell will focus more on advising counties to create tax policies that help attract economic development.
“We will now see the Department of Revenue work closely with the counties and with the Department of Commerce as we continue to negotiate deals, bring jobs, continue to have higher numbers of people working,” Haley said.
Powell and Reames said they will work together on the transition until Powell takes over on Jan. 2.
Haley praised Reames for tackling the revenue department’s security issues, taking on tax fraud and building agency morale “back up so that they could be proud of who they were.”
Reames, of Florence, said he has not decided what he will do next in the private sector.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
