Expect to see SC tag team on TV in 2017

The bipartisan S.C. tag team that often sparred with each other in the run-up to the presidential election could continue to appear on TV well into the Trump Administration, unless either man ends up in public office again first.
Former S.C. Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer, a Republican, and ex-state Rep. Bakari Sellers, a Democrat, made regular appearances as commentators during CNN’s coverage of the 2016 election. The two often appeared together on panel discussions that called for a supporter of Donald Trump, that would be Bauer, and Hillary Clinton, who Sellers backed – a strong showing for the small Palmetto State.
Both men say they plan to be back on the air in 2017.
Bauer is under contract through Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration and says he has been told the network plans to have him back as a commentator on the new Republican administration.
“I won’t be doing quite as much travel as during the campaign,” Bauer said, adding he will “do more Skype appearances” from his home in Charleston.
Sellers already has inked a two-year extension on his commentary gig and hopes to continue appearing with his “good friend” Bauer.
“I expect to keep working with him until we both run for something again,” said Sellers.
Bauer, who credits Sellers with helping him land the job at CNN, said he has enjoyed working with the Democrat since their time together in the Legislature.
“He’s said that most political philosophy is a product of your environment, and I think that’s spot on,” Bauer said. “We’re just two guys from different backgrounds.”
Off screen, Sellers will continue his Columbia law practice. He also plans to get a political action committee up and running to push progressive causes in South Carolina, while keeping his options open for returning to public office.
“I’d love to run statewide again one day,” said the unsuccessful 2014 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. “And when Congressman (Jim) Clyburn retires, I’d love to represent the constituents in my home district.”
Bauer, meanwhile, doesn’t plan to follow other South Carolinians into the Trump Administration.
“There are a bunch of guys I’ve served with (on the transition) that I’ve called for different things,” he said, “but nothing as far as a job.”
Easier access to public records
Getting public records under the state Freedom of Information Act could become easier if a bill pre-filed Tuesday in the S.C. Legislature becomes law.
State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, filed S. 99 to create an Office of FOIA Review under the administrative law court to speed up enforcement of the open-records law. The office would allow members of the public or the media who are seeking documents to “challenge the reasonableness of fees” charged by public offices and give public bodies relief from “overly broad or otherwise improper requests.”
The proposal also would reduce the time that agencies have to respond to requests for public records to 10 days from 15 and set up “two sets of time limits” for complying with a request, depending on whether the records sought are more or less than two years old.
Most talkative member
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, might be one of the most high-profile members of the House of Representatives, at least for regular watchers of C-SPAN.
The channel that provides live coverage of congressional proceedings added up the number of floor appearances by House members in the 2015-16 session and decided Wilson was one of the top five speakers, in frequency, in the chamber.
The Lexington County Republican spoke on 127 separate days during the just-completed session, ahead of all but four other members.
Wilson still was 81 days behind U.S. Rep. G.T. Thompson, R-Pa., who spoke on 209 days in the 114th Congress. U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas was the House’s most frequent Democrat at the podium. She spoke on 164 days, placing her in second overall.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments