SC Gov. Haley to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney: ‘Leave it all on the field’

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley plans to text Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney later on Monday night before the Tigers take on Alabama in the national championship game.
“I’m just going to tell him: ‘Leave it all on the field. Don’t have any regrets,’ ” Haley said in an interview on Monday afternoon around 1 p.m.
Haley said Monday she is a proud graduate of the Upstate university. Last year, she traveled to the Orange Bowl for Clemson’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
When Clemson kicks off against Alabama at 8 p.m. Monday, she will be watching from home with her family.
“The way they stomped Ohio State was fantastic,” Haley said, adding “I could not be more excited. I think this is going to be a great game tonight, and we’ve got a lot of Tiger fans around the country that are ready to finally see our turn. It’s been since 1981 and so I think it’s time.”
Staff writer Avery Wilks contributed to this story.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
Comments