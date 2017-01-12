Drones soon could be banned from flying near SC prisons, jails

Drones would be banned from flying within 500 feet of S.C. prisons and jails, under a proposal approved by a S.C. Senate panel on Thursday.
"Drones are a problem," S.C. Department of Corrections Chief Bryan Stirling told the panel, listing drone incidents at Evans, Lieber and Broad River correctional institutions.
The proposal would make it a misdemeanor to fly a drone within 500 feet around or 250 feet above an S.C. prison or jail without written consent from the Corrections chief.
"It’s government’s responsibility to balance freedom, security and privacy," said state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, who sponsored the proposal. "Part of that responsibility means we keep up with emerging technologies that can affect that balance."
The ban would ultimately help Corrections officers fight to keep out contraband including drugs and cell phones, Sheheen said.
State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, who chairs the subcommittee agreed, saying drones are accessible and inexpensive.
“Anybody can own a drone,” she said.
Meanwhile, Sheheen noted that if drones were needed by a utility company to inspect power lines, they could get written permission from the Corrections director and do so.
The S.C. Sheriff’s Association pushed to include jails in the proposal, which the panel approved.
The bill will now head to the full Senate Corrections and Penology Committee for consideration.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
Comments