Supreme Court indicates Senate leader will replace McMaster

The S.C. Supreme Court indicated Tuesday the Senate president pro tempore will rise to become lieutenant governor.
The court canceled arguments planned for Wednesday, saying it is ready to rule on how Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will be succeeded. McMaster is set to become governor if Gov. Nikki Haley is confirmed to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman has said he is not interested in becoming lieutenant governor. However, Leatherman could resign as Senate leader, at least temporarily, and another senator could rise to be state’s second-in-command. Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, has expressed interest in the job.
In 2014, voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing the governor and lieutenant governor — now elected separately — to be elected on the same ticket starting in 2018, as the president and vice president are.
However, ratification language for the amendment omitted a 2018 starting date for the governor also to gain the ability to appoint a new lieutenant governor if that post becomes vacant, raising the question of who would succeed Haley.
