Senate leader Leatherman resigns to avoid becoming lieutenant governor

S.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman resigned Tuesday in order to avoid becoming the state’s lieutenant governor.
Leatherman — who chairs the Senate’s powerful budget-writing Finance Committee and has many appointment powers — said in November he was not interested in becoming lieutenant governor, an essentially powerless position.
Gov. Nikki Haley is expected soon to be confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted Tuesday to recommend her confirmation to the full Senate.
That means Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to rise to replace Haley this evening as S.C. governor, vacating the lieutenant governor’s post.
The S.C. Supreme Court ruled last week the president pro tempore will replace McMaster as lieutenant governor.
“The State Supreme Court clarified any questions on the line of succession and as I’ve stated before, I have no desire to seek statewide office and I will remain in the Senate," Leatherman said in a statement Tuesday evening.
Senators are expected on Wednesday to elect state Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, to ascend to the lieutenant governor’s office.
Once Bryant become the state’s second-in-command, Leatherman likely will regain the Senate leader’s position in a vote of the full Senate.
Leatherman first was elected Senate president pro tempore in 2014 after then-Lt. Gov. Glenn McConnell, R-Charleston, resigned to become the president of the College of Charleston.
At the time, then-President Pro Tempore John Courson, R-Richland, resigned to avoid becoming lieutenant governor.
After Courson stepped down, senators elected then-Sen. Yancey McGill as Senate president pro tempore and he ascended to become lieutenant governor.
