SC Gov. McMaster picks long-time aide to run governor’s office

Gov. Henry McMaster has picked a long-time political aide and veteran State House lobbyist as his chief of staff.
Trey Walker, most recently a lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, will run McMaster’s office, the governor’s office confirmed.
McMaster took office Tuesday, automatically vacating his position as lieutenant governor when Gov. Nikki Haley resigned her post following her confirmation as U.N. ambassador in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.
Walker was a chief political strategist for McMaster, helping him win two terms as S.C. attorney general and serving as his chief executive asssistant.
The 49-year-old Ballentine resident also is a veteran aide to Gov. Nikki Haley.
A 1989 graduate of the University of South Carolina, Walker was Haley's deputy chief of staff for communications and legislative affairs in 2011, her first year in office. He stepped down later that year to become the chief lobbyist at his alma mater.
In 2014, Walker became a lobbyist for Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Walker has more than two decades of political experience in the state.
The former S.C. GOP executive director worked on U.S. Sen. John McCain's presidential campaigns in various roles. Walker ran McCain’s 2008 S.C. primary campaign and his Mid-Atlantic general election campaign and was the senator’s 2000 national field director for his primary campaign.
Walker also has worked as a political consultant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and on various congressional, state legislative and local campaigns.
