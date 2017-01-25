Clemson applications, interest surge with football championship

As Clemson University’s football team soared to historic heights, so did national interest in becoming a Tiger.
On the day Clemson beat Alabama for its first national championship in football in 35 years, droves of people began searching Clemson’s website for admissions information.
Clemson’s website traffic on Jan. 9 was 10 times larger than the normal Monday crowd, according to Mark Land, Clemson’s vice president for university relations.
But the Tigers’ gridiron spoils do not end there.
“The success we have in athletics — and, specifically, in football — it helps us in fundraising,” Clemson president Jim Clements told The State. “The number of applications is going through the roof. The national visibility is increasing significantly. ... It even helps me raise money for engineering and education and business because I can bring in CEOs and partners that want to watch a football game to help our business school or our college of engineering succeed.”
It also helps that, when the Tigers go on the road for big football games, they sometimes take academic recruiters along.
For example, when the Tigers traveled to Tampa, Fla., for the national title game, Clemson admissions officials hosted a breakfast there for 33 high school guidance counselors, pitching everything Clemson has to offer students at the next level.
Admissions officials also spoke to guidance counselors before the national championship in Glendale, Ariz., last year and before the ACC Championship Game in Orlando, Fla., this year.
“Football success is just an incredible platform for us to tell a really good story of success across the board,” Land said.
From Jan. 6-12, the period spanning three days on either side of the Jan. 9 national championship game:
▪ About 1,000 people looked into taking a campus tour, according to Clemson website data. Roughly 215 signed up for a tour.
▪ About 4,500 browsed Clemson’s website for information on at least three academic majors.
▪ Roughly 1,000 clicked on an undergraduate application.
▪ More than 700 looked at potential jobs at Clemson.
Those numbers are “multiple times” larger than the normal traffic, Land said.
Clemson’s social media accounts – not counting those directly tied to athletics – picked up roughly 11,000 new followers during that span, Land said.
Total applications and the number of students accepted so far also are up from last year, when Clemson made the college football playoffs but lost in the championship game.
Of course, Clemson’s football team cannot take all the credit for the surge. Its marketers also put the school in position to ride the wave.
When Clemson marketers realized football fans were Googling “Where is Clemson University?” during the Tigers’ 31-0 Fiesta Bowl victory, they set up an online advertisement to run when that phrase was searched.
The result? In the days before and after the national title game, nearly 8,000 people clicked on the ad, and nearly 320 clicked through to Clemson’s application page.
“The technology has made us so much more capable of really fine-tuning our message and leveraging all of these great events to our advantage,” Land said.
