SC Gov. McMaster asks President Trump for $5 billion for state roads, port

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster asked President Donald Trump for $5 billion to repair state roads and deepen the port of Charleston.
The request, sent to the president in a letter Monday, includes $4 billion for repaving crumbling highways and reducing traffic congestion.
Another $500 million would be spent addressing 2,000 miles of the state’s deadliest roads. Another $500 million would be spent replacing and repairing structurally deficient bridges.
McMaster also asked for $180 million to fulfill the federal share for deepening the Charleston port.
