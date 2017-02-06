Politics & Government

February 6, 2017 4:56 PM

SC Gov. McMaster asks President Trump for $5 billion for state roads, port

By Cassie Cope and Jamie Self

ccope@thestate.com, jself@thestate.com

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster asked President Donald Trump for $5 billion to repair state roads and deepen the port of Charleston.

The request, sent to the president in a letter Monday, includes $4 billion for repaving crumbling highways and reducing traffic congestion.

Another $500 million would be spent addressing 2,000 miles of the state’s deadliest roads. Another $500 million would be spent replacing and repairing structurally deficient bridges.

McMaster also asked for $180 million to fulfill the federal share for deepening the Charleston port.

