House panel approves $60 a year gas tax hike

The S.C. House budget panel approved a 10-cent-a-gallon gas-tax increase on Thursday, sending the plan to the floor for consideration .
The plan would cost roughly $60 a year to an S.C. driver that travels 15,000 miles annually and gets 25 miles per gallon.
The proposal would also increase registration fees by $16 and the 5 percent car sales tax cap to $500 from $300.
The 20 to zero vote came after some legislators pushed for some of the added money be designated for roads in rural areas.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
