Politics & Government

February 9, 2017 1:19 PM

House panel approves $60 a year gas tax hike

By Cassie Cope

The S.C. House budget panel approved a 10-cent-a-gallon gas-tax increase on Thursday, sending the plan to the floor for consideration .

The plan would cost roughly $60 a year to an S.C. driver that travels 15,000 miles annually and gets 25 miles per gallon.

The proposal would also increase registration fees by $16 and the 5 percent car sales tax cap to $500 from $300.

The 20 to zero vote came after some legislators pushed for some of the added money be designated for roads in rural areas.

