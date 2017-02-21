Business leaders: Failing to raise gas tax could risk potential jobs, economic development

South Carolina could miss out on potential new jobs and economic development if its lawmakers delay passing a gas tax increase another year, S.C. business leaders stressed in a news conference Tuesday.
Company executives met at the State House to rail against crumbling S.C. roads they say cost their businesses millions of dollars a year in added truck maintenance and extra fuel needed to avoid dangerous highways and bridges.
They voiced full-throated support of an S.C. House proposal to raise the gas tax – static since 1987 – and other fees to pay for repairs to the country’s deadliest roads.
The House is expected to pass the proposal again this year. But the real battle is in the S.C. Senate, where libertarian Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, again has vowed to filibuster the bill.
“We’ve seen the situation only get worse, and we really do believe at this point we’re at the end of the road,” said Pete Selleck, president of Greenville-based Michelin North America. “If we do not come up with a solid plan this year that is sufficient and sustainable over the long term, we believe that going forward, it’s going to do significant damage to this state.”
Business leaders’ support for a gas tax increase is not new. In 2014, Selleck called S.C. roads a “disgrace” and hinted their disrepair might give Michelin pause in deciding whether to expand in the Palmetto State.
But the business community increasingly has rallied behind the cause, describing the state’s roads with an growing sense of urgency.
The S.C. Department of Transportation estimates it needs an added $1 billion a year to repair the state’s existing roads and bridges.
The state spends little to maintain its roads and bridges by clearing ditches, patching potholes and replacing damaged signs, Transportation Department officials have said.
“We don’t need a ‘Welcome to South Carolina’ sign. We know we’re here based on the condition of our roads,” said Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
Raising the gas tax
The House’s roads bill would cost $60 a year for a driver who travels 15,000 miles a year in a vehicle that gets 25 miles per gallon. But how much S.C. motorists pay would depend on how much they drive.
On top of the gas tax increase, S.C. drivers would face an added:
▪ $16 fee every two years to register a vehicle
▪ $60 in fees every two years if they own a hybrid vehicle
▪ $120 in fees every two years if they own an electric vehicle
▪ Up to $200 in added sales taxes if they buy a used car that costs between $6,000 and $10,000. Buyers who purchase vehicles that cost more than $10,000 also would pay an added $200. That tax hike is the result of increasing the cap on the sales tax on vehicle sales to $500.
▪ A one-time fee of up to $250 if they buy a vehicle out of state and register it in South Carolina.
