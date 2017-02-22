Free-speech advocates rail against House anti-Semitism bill

Free-speech advocates and pro-Palestine student groups on Wednesday sharply condemned an S.C. House proposal they say would suppress criticism of Israel on S.C. college campuses.
But the bill’s supporters – including a House panel that unanimously OK’d the proposal over loud objections Wednesday – say that charge is ill-informed. The proposal is meant to curb a rising tide of anti-Semitism, they said at the tense, hour-long hearing.
Jewish community centers across the country, including one in Columbia, have been targeted with bomb threats, and the FBI last week arrested a Conway man who planned a Dylann Roof-style attack and had mentioned a synagogue in a Facebook post.
“Unfortunately, anti-Semitism is alive and thriving today,” said state Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Horry, the bill’s primary sponsor.
The bill would require S.C. colleges to use a controversial definition of anti-Semitism when investigating alleged civil rights violations on campus.
Ten opponents of the bill said Wednesday that definition, drafted by the State Department in 2010, is vague and could be used to label Israel’s political critics as anti-Semites. It could discourage colleges from hosting discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and silence pro-Palestine student groups, they said.
“This bill, I fear, will silence professors and student groups who are trying to explain and to give voice to a diversity of opinions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” said Caroline Nagel, an associate professor of geography at the University of South Carolina. “I am frankly baffled as to why any legislator would consider an ideal to curtail our freedom of speech.”
The bill’s supporters roundly rejected those concerns. They pointed to a line in the bill that declares no part of the bill should be construed to diminish First Amendment rights and a line in the State Department definition that explains “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as anti-Semitic.”
South Carolina, which does not have a hate crime law, would become the first state in the country to adopt the State Department definition for its colleges to use.
The proposal is modeled after legislation that U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, sponsored last December for the federal Department of Education. That bill passed the Senate but died in the House. Virginia and Tennessee are considering similar bills.
Staff writer Cassie Cope contributed to this story.
Avery G. Wilks
