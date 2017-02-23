Harrison drops bid for DNC chair

Jamie Harrison announced Thursday that he is dropping his bid for the Demcratic Party’s top job and throwing his support behind the current front-runner.
Harrison, who is chair of the S.C. Democratic Party, said despite “positive feedback from emails, calls, and tweets” after Wednesday’s televised CNN debate, he realized he didn’t have the votes to win in this weekend’s balloting.
“I know what a path to victory looks like,” Harrison said in a letter, addressed to fellow Democrats. “Despite strong performances at the debate and DNC regional forums, the votes are simply not there for me to secure victory on Saturday.”
Harrison said he will back Tom Perez, the current front-runner for the post.
“Tom Perez has brought integrity, passion, and tenacity to every job he’s ever had,” Harrison said. “I have had a front-row seat to these qualities in the many debates and forums we have participated in.”
Voting for the national party’s chair is set for Saturday.
