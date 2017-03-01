SC House approves $60-a-year gas-tax hike to pay for road repairs

The S.C. House voted 97 to 18 on Wednesday to increase the state’s gas tax and other driving fees to raise about $600 million for repairs to S.C. roads and bridges.
The state’s gas tax will increase by 2 cents a year for the next five years, and would cost an added $60 a year for the average S.C. driver.
The tax hike and other fee increases will raise the $1 billion the Department of Transportation estimates it needs to repair and maintain S.C. roads. The money would also be spent to make S.C. roads, the deadliest in the nation, safer.
“We don’t have enough money to keep our roads in a safe condition,” said state Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun.
The House approved the tax increase with a wide enough majority to override a potential veto by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster, a Richland Republican, has not said whether he will veto the plan, but he has said taxes should be raised only as a last resort.
