Candidate for SC Congress seat picks up Jeff Duncan’s endorsement

One of the contenders for Mick Mulvaney's old congressional seat gets an endorsement from a sitting South Carolina congressman in a neighboring district.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, on Monday formally endorsed Chad Connelly in the race to replace Mulvaney in South Carolina’s 5th District.
“I have known Chad for many years and he is a man of unshakable faith who isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes,” Duncan said. “Chad’s strength of character and boundless energy will help us to finally clean up the mess on Capitol Hill.”
The two men also posted a video together online.
Duncan believes Connelly, a former chairman of the state GOP, would work with him and President Donald Trump to “drain the swamp, secure our borders, and limit government.”
Connelly reciprocated by calling Duncan “one of the most conservative members of Congress” with a “consistent record of unwavering principles.”
Connelly, a Newberry resident, was head of the S.C. Republican Party from 2011 to 2013, leaving to become national director of faith engagement for the Republican National Committee. He is one of seven Republicans seeking the seat in a May 2 party primary.
