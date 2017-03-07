Bond bill won’t pay for new college construction, USC medical school

An S.C. House proposal to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars will not pay for college construction projects, including a new campus for the University of South Carolina’s medical school, the House’s chief budget writer said Tuesday.
State Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, on Tuesday laid out his vision for the state’s first bond bill since 2001.
White said he expects House budget writers to whittle down more than $2 billion in proposed renovation projects – most of them from S.C. colleges and technical schools – into a roughly $450 million borrowing plan.
He said the bond bill will pay for state maintenance needs, but not to construct costly new buildings on college campuses.
“That is not the point of this,” White said. “If the hogs come out and try to get greedy on something, it will just go away as fast as it appears."
S.C. colleges apparently received that message ahead of Tuesday’s budget hearing. New construction proposals were left off their bond bill requests.
Among those absent was a $50 million request to jump-start the construction of a new medical school campus on the Bull Street site in downtown Columbia. USC leaders this year had said that project was the state flagship university’s No. 1 priority for a bond bill.
