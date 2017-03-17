Sen. Graham: Trump won't rebuild military by cutting Meals on Wheels

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday said he supported President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint to increase military spending, but denied that budget cuts to social programs that include Meals on Wheels would help support the increase, a stark difference compared to comments made this week by his former South Carolina colleague.
“I think rebuilding the military we all want to do. But you’re not going to rebuild the military by cutting Meals on Wheels,” Graham told reporters outside the Piedmont Club in Spartanburg.
White House Budget Chief Mitch Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman, defended Trump’s budget and the proposed $54 billion boost to defense spending on Thursday, but struck heat after he said, “Meals on Wheels sounds great,” but added “we’re not going to spend (money) on programs that cannot show that they actually deliver the promises that we’ve made to people.”
Mulvaney went on to describe the budget, due in May, as “one of the most compassionate things we can do.”
“… I think the Trump administration is right to test whether or not a program is worth hard earned taxpayer dollars,” Graham said. “My view, the Meals on Wheels passes the test.”
Graham said the budget as it stands wouldn’t gain enough support in the House or Senate.
“What I’ve told the administration I’d like to do is buy back the $440 billion left on sequestration through some entitlement reform and tax code simplification,” he said. “That way you would have money not only for the military, but you’d have money in the budget to deal with programs like Meals on Wheels and (the Community Development Block Grant) that have been beneficial.”
Graham also took a shot at the Trump administration’s budget cuts to the State Department, saying the budget “virtually destroys soft power.”
“The one thing I can tell you, you’re not going to win this war just through military action,” he said. “I’ve been to Iraq and Afghanistan over 40 times, soft power is essential. The whole territory once you take it back from the enemy, you’ve got to rebuild it. You got to offer a hopeful life to compete with a glorious death.”
To win bipartisan support to pass a budget, particularly from Senate Democrats where the votes are most needed, Graham said infrastructure is key.
“.. I think if you put an infrastructure package on the table that would help roads and bridges all over the country, I think you’d get Democratic support for an infrastructure bill. And that would give you some sweeteners to raise the debt ceiling.”
Graham also took questions on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent remarks on North Korea after the secretary’s brief visit to the Demilitarized Zone, the debate over the future of U.S. health care and Trump's wiretapping claims.
On North Korea, Graham agreed with Tillerson’s remarks that all options, including military action, be on the table if the communist nation does not give up their nuclear weapons.
“Nobody wants a war with North Korea, but I certainly don’t want North Korea to have a nuclear tip missile that can hit America,” Graham said, adding he agreed with Trump that China had not been helpful in the intervention of loosening North Korea's grip on nuclear weapons.
But Graham didn't agree with the president on everything. On health care, moments before Trump's Friday remarks to reporters that he believed the new health care law would pass "pretty quickly" and by a sizeable margin, Graham said his best advice to Trump is to let the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, collapse before signing a Republican bill.
“The Democrats are not going to give us 60 votes,” he said. “So, the whole concept behind the House bill will never make it through the Senate. We just don’t have the votes in the Senate.”
Graham also disputed Trump's claim he had been wiretapped by the Obama administration during the 2016 presidential election, a claim he repeated again Friday standing next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who herself had been subject to news headlines in 2013 that her cellphone may have been breached by the Obama administration.
"I have seen no evidence that there was any wiretapping or surveillance of the Trump campaign by anybody," Graham said. I've written the Department of Justice and the FBI a letter asking them to acknowledge whether a warrant was sought or one was obtained. ... I want to hear from the FBI and the Department of Justice."
