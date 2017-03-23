SC first family’s tax returns show $3.4 million in earnings since 2000

South Carolina’s first family’s income has ranged widely – growing to more than $400,000 in 2015 from more than $120,000 in losses in 2000.
During that time, the McMasters reported about $3.4 million in income, including $1.7 million from their 16 rental properties around the University of South Carolina campus and other businesses, including a beach house on Pawley’s Island that the family rents out.
McMaster allowed reporters to review 16 years of tax returns Thursday at The State’s request, which followed a grand jury’s action last week, accusing a state senator of funneling money to himself through a political consulting firm that has long advised the governor.
McMaster told The State he has never received any money personally from the firm, now being looked at as part of an ongoing State House corruption probe.
