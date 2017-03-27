Political musical chairs, corruption probe prompt request for more money for elections

Faced with paying to replace five elected officials, and eying a State House corruption probe that could kick out more, the S.C. State Election Commission has decided it needs more cash.
The office that runs S.C. elections is seeking permission from state lawmakers to dip into two pots of state money — roughly $255,000 — left over from other election programs.
The rare request comes because of concerns about the volume of special elections the commission must bankroll this year.
“You never know how many you’re going to have,” Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said. “Someone could die. Someone could be convicted or resign. That’s out of our control.
“Historically, we have a handful of them a year. This year, we’re already at a handful, and we’ve got about nine more months to go.”
Election officials are concerned about paying for five major special elections already scheduled, a “domino effect” of additional special elections for low-ranking seats vacated by politicians seeking higher ones, and a potential wave of special elections to replace lawmakers ensnared by an ongoing State House corruption probe.
They also have taken note of speculation U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, could be appointed a federal judge.
The special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, is expected to cost about $500,000, Whitmire said.
S.C. Senate special elections typically cost the state about $85,000, while replacing House members costs around $35,000.
Already this year, the Election Commission, which has a $5.7 million-a-year budget, must pay for elections to succeed:
▪ Mulvaney, who resigned in February to become President Donald Trump’s budget director
▪ Former state Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, who resigned to become lieutenant governor
▪ Former state Rep. Ralph Norman, R-York, who resigned to run for Mulvaney’s old seat
▪ State Rep. Joe Neal, D-Richland, who died unexpectedly in February
▪ Former state Rep. Chris Corley, R-Aiken, who resigned after his indictment on criminal domestic violence charges
The Election Commission expects to have about $428,000 to spend on special elections this year.
It also could dip into a $3 million pot of money meant for the June 2018 statewide primaries. But doing so could lead to elections officials asking state lawmakers for more money next year.
The commission wants lawmakers’ permission to spend about $70,000 that it expects will be left over from a fund that pays stipends to county election board members.
It also wants legislative approval to spend about $185,000 that lawmakers originally allocated to get federal money through the Help America Vote Act of 2002.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments