SC Medicaid director steps down

South Carolina’s Medicaid chief has resigned to return to the private sector.
S.C. Health and Human Services Director Christian Soura is stepping down from the Cabinet post, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday.
Soura’s resignation from the $159,130-a-year job will take effect next Friday.
Deirdra Singleton, currently the Deputy Director of Health Programs at the agency, will serve as acting director.
“Christian has been a tremendous asset to the Department of Health and Human Services and to South Carolina as a whole,” McMaster said in a statement.
“His strong leadership and commitment to the agency’s mission has improved the lives of South Carolinians, and we look forward to working with stakeholders from around the State to find someone who will continue that legacy to lead what is one of our most complex and important agencies.”
Former Gov. Nikki Haley named Soura to head the state’s Medicaid agency in 2014. He was her state budget director.
Soura joined the Haley administration in 2011 as an efficiency expert. Later, he became deputy chief of staff for budget and policy, paid an $128,698-a-year salary.
