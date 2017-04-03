Former SC Gov. Hodges endorses in 5th District Democratic primary

Democratic congessional candidate Archie Parnell has notched another endorsement in the special election in South Carolina’s 5th District race, this time from former Gov. Jim Hodges.
“Archie Parnell is a tax expert and knows business – he understands how tax policy impacts families and growing businesses, and how it can be made better,” Hodges said in endorsing the Sumter finance executive.
“I trust that Archie Parnell will work with anyone in Washington to create new jobs in South Carolina, repair our infrastructure, and solve real problems families are facing that Washington ignores,” he said.
Parnell is facing two opponents in the May 2 Democratic primary to nominate a candidate for South Carolina’s open seat in Congress, Army veteran Alexis Frank of Rock Hill and veterans activist Les Murphy of Indian Land.
The former Goldman Sachs adviser previously earned the endorsement of John Spratt, the last Democratic congressman from the 5th District. Spratt held the seat from 1982 to 2010.
Besides being the last Democratic governor of South Carolina from 1998 to 2002, Hodges is also a longtime resident of Lancaster County in the 5th District.
“Governor Hodges has a record of service and deep roots in the Fifth Congressional District,” Parnell said.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments