Columbia mayor hasn’t testified in corruption probe, won’t cut Quinn ties

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Monday he has not been subpoenaed to testify as part of an investigation into corruption at the S.C. State House.

And the capital city’s mayor told The State newspaper he has no plans to cut ties with Richard Quinn & Associates, a Columbia-based political consulting firm under scrutiny by the State Grand Jury’s probe.

“They’ve done general consulting and given me strategic advice for several years now, and they’ve done really good work,” Benjamin said after a press conference held to support community development programs the Trump Administration has considered eliminating.

“My plan is just to continue to observe the process. What I know so far, I know from media reports. But if something changes, then we will re-evaluate.”

First elected in April 2010, Benjamin has paid Richard Quinn & Associates more than $104,000 for ongoing consulting work.

Neither Richard Quinn nor his son, state Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, has been charged with a crime.

But both were named in a secret 2013 State Law Enforcement Division investigative report into State House corruption.

And the March indictment of longtime state Sen. John Courson alleged the Richland Republican converted campaign money to personal use through the firm.

Asked if he received the kind of kickbacks alleged in Courson’s indictment, Benjamin laughed. “Absolutely not.”