Slaves built USC’s earliest buildings, new Horseshoe plaques will acknowledge

New plaques recognizing that slaves built the University of South Carolina’s earliest buildings are coming soon to the school’s historic Horseshoe.
USC’s trustees on Friday approved the text for the two new markers, 17 months after a group of mostly black students marched on campus demanding the state’s flagship university make a stronger effort to promote diversity.
USC has not yet decided the exact locations for the plaques, which will be black with gold lettering. The plaques were quickly approved by trustees without discussion.
Slaves played a “fundamental role” at USC from the college’s founding in December 1801 until February 1865, when they were freed by Union troops at the end of the Civil War, according to USC’s libraries.
The college’s first buildings – on the iconic Horseshoe – were built by slave labor and with slave-made brick. Slaves also maintained campus buildings, student dorms and faculty duplexes. They prepared and served meals to students and faculty, and they lived in slave quarters on campus.
Some of the school’s administrators and faculty were among of the nation’s strongest defenders of slavery at the time, while others opposed it.
Markers acknowledging slavery’s early role at USC were among a number of demands made by a student group, called USC 2020 Vision, during an on-campus march in November 2015.
The group also demanded USC:
▪ Acknowledge during tours that some of its buildings were built by slave labor
▪ Expand minority student and faculty recruitment efforts
▪ Require diversity training for faculty and staff
▪ Launch investigations of three administrators the students said had failed to foster diversity on campus
▪ Provide more money for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs
USC administrators at the time told the students they would examine the demands but offered no timetable. Efforts to reach the student group last week and on Friday were unsuccessful.
USC trustees on Friday also approved:
▪ Spending $9.3 million to purchase 14 acres of SCANA property south of USC’s downtown campus and just across Assembly Street from Capital City Stadium
▪ Spending nearly $840,000 to purchase a building USC has been renting at 1800 Gervais Street, east of campus and northwest of the Five Points entertainment district
