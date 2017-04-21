SC chambers of commerce pressuring senators to pass gas-tax hike

S.C. chambers of commerce are sending a message to state senators: Pass the gas-tax hike.
“Time is running out to fix our roads,” reads a mailing, being sent out statewide. The mailing urges constituents to call the office of their state senator and urge passage of a higher gas tax.
That mailing is part of an effort by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and local chambers, which advocate for businesses and have endorsed the gas-tax hike, to pressure senators.
The state chamber is coordinating with chambers in Charleston, Greenville, Lexington counties to make a six-digit investment in an online campaign and to pay for mailings, urging state senators to pass an increase to the gas tax to pay to repair the state’s crumbling roads.
The four chambers, and individuals and businesses contributed to the state chamber, which is spearheading the effort, according to the chamber.
“The cost of doing nothing is too high,” said state chamber president Ted Pitts.
The mailings could reach South Carolinians’ mailboxes as soon as Saturday, ahead of the Senate’s continued debate on the proposal next week.
Comments