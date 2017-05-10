Gowdy has surprising support as new FBI chief from SC Democrat

A GOP South Carolina congressman is getting support for a potential move into Donald Trump’s administration from a seemingly surprising source.
Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic member of the S.C. State House and now a commentator on CNN, tweeted Wednesday that he would support U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, as the new director of the FBI.
Dems are going to hate me for this. I don't care. The best replacement for Comey is Trey Gowdy. He's as honest as day is long.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 10, 2017
“Dems are going to hate me for this. I don't care,” Sellers writes. “The best replacement for [FBI Director James] Comey is Trey Gowdy. He's as honest as day is long.”
Gowdy is being mentioned by some as a potential replacement for Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
A former South Carolina solicitor, Gowdy is best known nationally as the chair of a House committee that investigated the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that extensively focused on the conduct of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
One of the key questions facing the next FBI director will be how to handle ongoing investigations into links between the Russian government and members of Trump’s presidential campaign. In a March hearing on the probe, Gowdy asked Comey to investigate how the media had obtained information about the investigation.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments