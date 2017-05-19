Recount today in 5th District GOP race

Voters made their decision on Tuesday about who will run as the Republican nominee in the 5th District race for Congress. On Friday, they will know for sure what that decision was.
With only about 200 votes separating former S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill from his opponent, Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, the S.C. Election Commission is expected to order a mandatory recount when it certifies the results Friday morning.
The 11 counties of the 5th District will then recount all ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary runoff between the two former legislative colleagues. County election boards certified their results on Thursday.
Election officials expect the recount to take a few hours Friday, and the final results should be known by the end of the day. But he chances of finding enough votes to overturn Norman’s lead appear slim.
The GOP nominee will face Democrat Archie Parnell and a few third-party candidates in a general election to decide the district’s U.S. House representative on June 20.
