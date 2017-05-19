Ralph Norman
Ralph Norman
Ralph Norman

Politics & Government

May 19, 2017 7:52 AM

Recount today in 5th District GOP race

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Voters made their decision on Tuesday about who will run as the Republican nominee in the 5th District race for Congress. On Friday, they will know for sure what that decision was.

With only about 200 votes separating former S.C. Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill from his opponent, Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, the S.C. Election Commission is expected to order a mandatory recount when it certifies the results Friday morning.

The 11 counties of the 5th District will then recount all ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary runoff between the two former legislative colleagues. County election boards certified their results on Thursday.

Election officials expect the recount to take a few hours Friday, and the final results should be known by the end of the day. But he chances of finding enough votes to overturn Norman’s lead appear slim.

The GOP nominee will face Democrat Archie Parnell and a few third-party candidates in a general election to decide the district’s U.S. House representative on June 20.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 1:26

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted
Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire 1:08

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire
Protesters at candlelit vigil show opposition to White nationalist rally in Charlottesville 0:29

Protesters at candlelit vigil show opposition to White nationalist rally in Charlottesville

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos