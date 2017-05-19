SC House will not return to Columbia Tuesday

The full S.C. House will not return Tuesday to Columbia because a compromise on a state budget will not have been reached by then.
“In order to be more efficient in the use of taxpayer funds and your time and effort, the House will not consider any business on Tuesday,” House Clerk Charles Reid wrote in an email to House members Friday.
S.C. House members were slated to return to Columbia Tuesday to give final approval to a compromise budget for the state’s fiscal year that starts July 1. But S.C. House and Senate budget negotiators said Thursday the spending plan will not be done in time.
State law requires S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, to gavel the House into session Tuesday and take attendance, but House members are not expected to be there. Lucas will adjourn the session without considering any business, the email said.
Lucas will determine another day to call House members back to Columbia after a compromise budget has been reached.
Committees working to reach compromises on other bills passed in the last week of the Legislature’s formal session will continue to meet next week.
