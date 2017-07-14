Haley gets praise for LGBT stance from Caitlyn Jenner

Nikki Haley got some unexpected praise of her record on LGBT rights on Thursday from an unlikely source - transgender athlete and TV star Caitlyn Jenner.
Jenner told the hosts of The View that she was quietly using her celebrity status to lobby members of the Donald Trump administration on LGBT issues, including the UN ambassador and former governor of South Carolina.
“This afternoon I’m at the UN,” Jenner said. “Nikki Haley, I have a meeting with her on LGBT issues worldwide.”
Haley wasn’t known for her support for gay rights issues as South Carolina’s governor, but Jenner praised her for opposing a transgender bathroom bill in the S.C. Legislature after North Carolina controversially passed a similar piece of legislation.
She conceded Haley had been an opponent of same-sex marriage as governor, “but the good news is, pretty much everybody’s come around.”
Jenner has been an outspoken Republican and Trump supporter, despite acknowledging on The View that Democrats tend to “do better” on gay rights. But she said the U.S. is still a leader on the much tougher situation facing LGBT people in other countries.
“They’d chop my head off in some countries,” Jenner said.
Jenner also praised Haley’s work at the UN, noting she denounced the reported government-backed torture and killing of gays in Chechnya earlier this year.
Jenner rose to fame as Olympic gold medalist and member of the Kardashian family Bruce Jenner before she came out as a transgender woman in 2015. When asked about the N.C. bathroom bill on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump said he wouldn’t mind if Jenner used the women’s restroom in Trump Tower.
