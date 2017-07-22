Who are the top-paid workers in SC government?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:23 A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments Pause 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 0:56 Mark Sanford on repealing Obamacare with no replacement: 'It's pretty rough' 1:14 Confederate flag rising for 2nd year at SC State House Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina's state employees are not paid as well as other states' employees. Here are the numbers behind it. Tracy Glantz

South Carolina's state employees are not paid as well as other states' employees. Here are the numbers behind it. Tracy Glantz