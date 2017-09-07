Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
As Irma spins toward SC, governor cancels fundraiser, international trip

September 07, 2017 11:21 AM

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has canceled an out-of-state fundraiser and an international trade trip as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Southeastern coast.

McMaster was scheduled to attend an automotive show in Frankfurt, Germany, leaving Sunday to attend eight scheduled meetings with industry executives aimed at recruiting business to South Carolina, S.C. Commerce spokesperson Adrienne Fairwell said.

McMaster also has canceled a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis, Mo. The 2018 gubernatorial hopeful’s fundraiser was being hosted by Michael Neidorff, the chairman, president and chief executive officer of Centene Corporation, a health insurance company. Neidorff hosted a fundraiser for former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley in 2014.

Currently a Category 5 hurricane, Irma is expected to impact South Carolina early next week with the eye of the storm making its way into the Palmetto State around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

McMaster said he should know more Friday whether he plans to order a mandatory evacuation for parts of the state.

Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt is still going on the Germany trade trip and will stay through Thursday or Friday. The IAA auto show starts next Thursday. Other meetings could arise, as state commerce officials use the show to network with auto industry leaders, Fairwell said.

