Politics & Government

Planned Parenthood to protest SC governor’s abortion order

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 18, 2017 10:55 AM

The S.C. chapter of Planned Parenthood is protesting an order from Gov. Henry McMaster that would block any state funds from being spent on its services.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is promoting a protest at the S.C. State House in Columbia planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday. The protest is co-sponsored by Progress South Carolina and the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, according to a Facebook event page.

Organizers plan to present a petition they say was signed by more than 4,000 South Carolinians opposing McMaster’s order.

Last month, McMaster issued an order that would prohibit state agencies from spending money on any physician or medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.

“Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood,” McMaster said in a news release, adding that other entities that don’t work with abortion providers could meet women’s health needs in the state.

The S.C. Department of Health and Human Services said at the time that Columbia’s Planned Parenthood chapter received $72,867 in Medicaid payments last year.

Federal law prohibits family-planning dollars from being spent on abortion, but clinics can be reimbursed by Medicaid for abortions performed because the pregnancy threatens the mother’s life or resulted from rape or incest.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

