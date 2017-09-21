More Videos

  Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'

    President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action.

Politics & Government

Nikki Haley says Trump’s ‘Rocket Man’ nickname is taking off

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 21, 2017 10:17 AM

President Donald Trump’s speech to the UN on Tuesday has already had one clear effect on international discourse: other world leaders are picking up his “Rocket Man” nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Asked by George Stephanopoulos on ABC News if it was appropriate for Trump to refer to Kim by the nickname in a UN speech, Haley said others have also used “Rocket Man” when referring to Kim with her.

“I was talking to the president of an African country yesterday, and he cited ‘Rocket Man’ back to me,” Haley said. “Every other international community is now referring to him as ‘Rocket Man.’”

Haley repeated the story on CBS This Morning – and identified the African leader as the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

“He was referring to Kim as ‘Rocket Man’ before the president even gave the speech,” Haley said.

But even after Trump threatened to “total destroy” of North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, Haley emphasized the U.S. administration “doesn’t want war.”

“We tried to do this through dialogue, we tried to do this through sanctions we've tried every diplomatic matter we can, and we're not giving up on that,” Haley said.

Even as Trump’s statement provoked apprehension in some areas, Haley insisted Trump’s approach was well-received.

“The international community very much appreciates the blunt, honest approach the president took on North Korea as well as Iran,” she said.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

