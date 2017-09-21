Nikki Haley says Trump’s ‘Rocket Man’ nickname is taking off

More Videos 2:39 Legislators want a monument to Robert Smalls. His great-great grandson knows why. Pause 0:40 Next guy up? 3 guys USC will lean on with Deebo Samuel injured 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 1:27 York County museum exec, re-enactors on canceled Civil War event at Brattonsville 0:42 Surveillance video of armed robbery of Baymont Inn 3:44 USC-Louisiana Tech preview: Big questions to answer after 1st loss 1:38 How Jake Bentley, Gamecocks aim to put Kentucky behind them 5:48 Josh Kendall: Enjoy the moment, don't look too far ahead 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House

President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House