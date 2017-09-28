State commission’s decision could save ratepayers money on failed nuke project

COLUMBIA, S.C. The state Public Service Commission agreed Thursday to move ahead with a plan that could block SCE&G from charging customers more money for a nuclear construction project the company and partner Santee Cooper abandoned after spending $9 billion.
But the proposal by the state Office of Regulatory Staff is far from resolved –and it has a major hurdle: SCE&G.
The utility will fight efforts to remove nuclear finance charges from customers’ bills. The embattled company filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the regulatory staff request, saying it was “illegal and unconstitutional’’ and outside the power of the PSC.
SCE&G said cutting customer charges for the nuclear plant could damage the company financially, reducing its earnings by $3.8 billion. The regulatory staff filing caused parent company SCANA’s share price to drop by about 8 percent at one point this week, company financial officer Jimmy Addison said in an affidavit to the commission.
Granting “the relief sought in the request would have an immediate and highly negative effect on the company’s perceived risk in the financial markets,’’ Addison’s statement said.
Up for discussion Thursday was a request that would wipe out an average $27 per month charge that residential homeowners are paying for the failed nuclear project. Dropping the nuclear finance charge would cost SCE&G $37 million a month, according to the Office of Regulatory Staff. The regulatory staff request could also eventually lead to SCE&G customers being paid back all or part of the $1.7 billion they’ve already put into the project.
At Thursday’s special meeting in Columbia, the utility oversight board didn’t rule on the proposal, but it agreed to schedule a hearing at a later date on the merits of the case. A hearing officer will set up a time for the meeting, in which the regulatory staff agency and SCE&G can make arguments to the commission. That hearing could come within a month, according to the PSC.
The PSC meeting was held as questions swirl about SCANA’s future in the wake of the nuclear project fiasco. The company, the only large investor-owned utility headquartered in South Carolina, is under attack on multiple fronts, including a flurry of lawsuits and federal and state criminal investigations. Some question whether it will survive the onslaught, particularly in light of this week’s request by the Office of Regulatory Staff.
Thursday’s hearing follows a summer of scorching criticism by ratepayers, interest groups and politicians against SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA, as well as state-owned Santee Cooper. Many people are incensed that SCE&G and Santee Cooper worked on the project for nearly a decade, only to announce July 31 that they would halt construction.
The decision left more than 5,000 people jobless and ratepayers upset that they’d been billed more than $2 billion by the two utilities to finance a project that would not be completed. The charges to customers are still on their bills and SCE&G has indicated it might seek $2 billion more from customers to pay itself back for other costs associated with the project.
SCE&G and Santee Cooper have said they wanted to complete the project but it had become too expensive in the wake of a rash of troubles, chief among them the bankruptcy of project designer Westinghouse. Before shutting the project down, estimates showed it would cost more than $20 billion to complete -- about double the original expected cost.
Scott Elliott, an attorney representing large industrial energy users, said his clients are watching the case closely because a rate cut could mean big savings. He said industrial users collectively stand to save “hundreds of millions of dollars’’ in a year’s time.
The ORS request to halt further charges to customers follows an opinion by Attorney General Alan Wilson that cast doubt on a law the Legislature passed that allowed the nuclear project to get started in 2008. The 2007 Base Load Review Act made it easier for SCE&G to charge customers upfront for the costs of the project.
Wilson’s written opinion, released Tuesday, said portions of the law that allowed SCE&G to charge customers for the project were “constitutionally suspect.’’
This week’s petition by the regulatory staff office is similar to a request filed three months ago by environmentalists seeking to get money back for customers, or at least halt future payments.
Friends of the Earth and the S.C. Sierra Club requested June 22 that the state Public Service Commission hold a hearing on the wisdom of continuing the project. The groups are now seeking documents from SCE&G to bolster their case.
Friends of the Earth adviser Tom Clements said he’s glad the regulatory staff office made its request on behalf of ratepayers, which he said could bolster his group’s efforts.
“They are starting to pay attention, but they only acted after the attorney general issued his opinion,’’ Clements said. “They could have done this a lot earlier.’’
Sierra Club lawyer Bob Guild said he hopes the PSC will grant the regulatory staff request to suspend charges for the nuclear plant, but he remains wary. The PSC rubber stamped nine rate increases to finance the nuclear project and a number of budget increases as costs mounted, critics said.
““Procedurally, it was the right decision today, but it doesn’t imply that the commission is committed to doing the right thing on the merits at all,’’ Guild said.
