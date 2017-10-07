She once voted Democratic. Meet Catherine Templeton, SC’s GOP ‘outsider’ candidate for governor

1:55 Gilbert's Chad Leaphart: This win was for a lot of people Pause

2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

2:34 Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support

1:58 USC vs. Arkansas a bigger physical or mental challenge?

2:02 Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico

6:35 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with 'very good' Wake Forest team

1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

1:18 What's next for South Carolina's offense

2:30 Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff