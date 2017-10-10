Popular Richland councilman running for SC House

FILE: Coach Ray Tanner, the City of Columbia and Richland County participate in a groundbreaking for new construction and renovations at Owens Field Park on Aug. 20, 2016. The project includes construction of a Miracle League Baseball field and boundless playground, renovations of ball fields, walkways, vehicular round-about and stormwater improvements. The project is a partnership between the City of Columbia, Richland County and the Ray Tanner Foundation. A Miracle League field is a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that allows children with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to safely play baseball. Here, Richland County Councilman Seth Rose mentions the ADA compliant walking trail that the park will have when completed. Rob Thompson rthompson@thestate.com