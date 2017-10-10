Henry McMaster tops $2 million in quest to remain SC governor

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has raised more than $2 million in his quest to remain in the governor’s office.
The Richland Republican raised $567,784 from July through September, his campaign said Tuesday, hours before a midnight deadline for reporting campaign finance details with the state.
McMaster finished the fundraising quarter with just shy of $1.9 million left to spend.
So far, he has raised $2.3 million since late January when he took office.
McMaster’s most serious threat, Republican Catherine Templeton, had not released her numbers Tuesday night.
Templeton’s early fundraising success has surprised Republicans.
She raised nearly $1.5 million through the end of June, not far behind McMaster who raised nearly $1.8 million through the end of the quarter.
McMaster will get some fundraising help next week when President Donald Trump visits the Palmetto State to stump for the governor.
The president is the special guest at a $250-a-head reception and fundraiser for McMaster on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Greenville.
Richland Republican was the first statewide official in the nation to endorse Trump before South Carolina’s pivotal first-in-the-South presidential primary. The early nod also earned McMaster a spot ensorsing Trump on the Republican National Convention stage.
Two other Republicans are running.
S.C. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson, has raised $353,000 since he entered the race in late July and had just shy of $300,000 to spend at the end of the quarter.
All but $103,000 of the money raised came from Bryant himself. A pharmacist, Bryant gave $225,250 and loaned another $25,000 to his gubernatorial bid.
Republican Yancey McGill of Williamsburg County raised $26,745 from July through September, posting his weakest fundraising quarter yet.
The former Democratic state senator and lieutenant governor has raised $447,164 since he entered the race in April last year. But he has spent most of it. According to his report, McGill had $2,386 in the bank at the end of September.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
