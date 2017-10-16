President Trump's visit returns favor for Gov. McMaster's endorsement

Henry McMaster marveled at the crowd as he prepared to take the stage at a South Carolina rally for Donald Trump in January 2016.
Hundreds of people were jammed into a barn at Harmon's Tree Farm in Gilbert. Outside, thousands more watched the event on a TV in a large tent.
Saying he had "never seen anything like it," McMaster compared the rally to a Beatles concert, according to James Epley, who helped organize the event for Trump's presidential campaign.
Moments later, McMaster became the first statewide elected official in the nation to endorse Trump's candidacy.
Now he is hoping to capture some of the magic that propelled Trump into the White House. McMaster will welcome the president to a political fundraiser in Greenville on Monday night.
"We are delighted to have him and looking forward very much to seeing him and greeting him in South Carolina," McMaster said after a speaking engagement Thursday in Spartanburg.
Monday's fundraiser is the latest evidence that McMaster's endorsement of Trump was a shrewd move.
Trump easily won South Carolina's GOP primary in February 2016. He went on to claim his party's nomination before defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the general election.
In January, McMaster, 70, replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley after Trump selected her to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster is seeking a full four-year term as governor in 2018.
Although some Republicans have occasionally criticized Trump since he took office, McMaster has remained steadfastly in his corner.
Speaking at an August fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan in Anderson, McMaster blasted the media for what he sees as its overly negative coverage of Trump.
"It is hard to find someone telling the truth on the news anymore," McMaster said. "I can guarantee the liberal press that they cannot stop Donald Trump no matter what they do."
Trav Robertson, an Anderson native who is chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said voters should remember that McMaster refused to stand up to Trump when he complained in May about the U.S. trade deficit with Germany. German-based BMW is the Upstate's top employer.
"This is a man who attacked a pillar of our community," Roberts said.
The latest Gallup daily national tracking poll says only 37 percent of respondents approve of the job that Trump is doing as president. In April, the most recent data available for the state, a Winthrop Poll conducted in South Carolina found that 43 percent of respondents approved of Trump's job performance, compared with 47 percent who disapproved. Among Republicans and GOP-leaning independents, 79 percent approved of Trump's job performance and 11 percent disapproved.
Greenville County Republican Party Chairman Nate Leupp said Trump remains popular in the Upstate.
"His die-hard supporters probably like him more now," he said.
Financial boost
Monday's fundraiser is expected to provide an infusion of cash for McMaster's gubernatorial campaign.
Tickets to the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Verdae Boulevard, are being sold for $250 each. There will also be a VIP reception for corporate donors and individuals who are making large contributions to McMaster.
McMaster's campaign could certainly benefit from a windfall.
According to reports filed this month, McMaster has raised nearly $2.3 million and has nearly $1.9 million in campaign cash on hand, which is only about $34,000 more than Republican challenger Catherine Templeton has available in her campaign account. Templeton, an attorney from Charleston who ran two state agencies while Haley was governor, is making her first run for elected office.
The competition for campaign contributions will be a key factor in the governor's race, said David Woodard, a political science professor at Clemson University.
Given that he is the incumbent, McMaster "is not as far ahead as he should be" at this point, Woodard said.
"I don't sense that there is any momentum," Woodard said.
Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University, agreed that the fundraiser will result in a financial boost for McMaster. But she said it is unclear how much Trump's support will help him politically in the months leading up to the Republican primary in June and November general election.
"Certainly Trump has a strong following in South Carolina, stronger than other parts of the country," she said.
If McMaster was an "unknown" candidate, Vinson said, Trump's backing "would be great for him."
But Vinson said McMaster is one of the state's most familiar political figures who has served as a U.S. attorney, chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, state attorney general, lieutenant governor and now governor.
"People know what they are getting from him," she said.
Smaller venue
Trump tends to hold rallies in arenas where he can feed off the audience's energy.
During his four appearances in the Upstate before last year's South Carolina GOP primary, Trump spoke to large crowds at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, the Civic Center of Anderson and Clemson University's T. Ed Garrison Livestock Arena in Pendleton.
Between 800 and 1,200 people are expected to attend Monday night's fundraiser at the Embassy Suites in Greenville. According to McMaster's campaign manager, the event will be closed to the media, although final details had not been released as of Friday morning.
"It is not a rally, which I think the president would have preferred," said Epley, the former Trump campaign official who is now managing Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant's campaign for governor. Bryant is a Republican from Anderson.
Vinson said she was surprised at the choice of the venue for Trump's visit.
"The environment doesn't lend itself to that raucous crowd that he seems to enjoy," she said.
Vinson said closing the fundraiser to the media could lessen the risk for McMaster that Trump will make controversial or inflammatory comments that would create problems for his campaign.
State of the race
Two of McMaster's Republican challengers, Templeton and Bryant, said they fully expected Trump would come to South Carolina to endorse McMaster.
"I have tremendous respect for President Trump, and am not at all surprised that he is helping someone who endorsed him so early in the primary — I'd probably do the same thing," said Templeton in a statement issued by her campaign.
"As the only political outsider in this race, I will break china in Columbia the way President Trump has drained the swamp in Washington," she said.
Bryant said Trump's visit "is going to help the governor with a lot of funds and a lot of publicity."
Since kicking off his campaign in August, Bryant has been traveling around the state in hopes of building his name recognition with voters. While Trump is in Greenville on Monday, he will be speaking to Republicans in Charleston about his conservative views and plans to end corruption in Columbia.
Bryant knows that he will have to do well in the conservative-leaning Upstate in the June Republican primary. He is scheduled to give a speech at Bob Jones University in Greenville on Oct. 23.
McMaster also has been a frequent visitor to the region. Monday's fundraiser will mark the eighth time that he has come to the Upstate in the past seven weeks.
"He is hunting for ducks where the ducks are," said Woodard, explaining that Greenville County is expected to have the highest number of voters in the June GOP primary.
Vinson said that Templeton's effort to portray herself as a political outsider could pose the most serious threat to McMaster in next year's primary.
She said many voters may view McMaster as an establishment politician who is "entrenched in the Republican Party."
"He is an older candidate, a more traditional kind of candidate," Vinson said.
Fielding questions from the media in Spartanburg on Thursday, McMaster said he is looking forward to a "vigorous contest with all of the opponents."
"I know what I want to do. We have to develop our workforce, we have to have better schools, we have to cut taxes, we have to get rid of regulations, we have to have more ethical reforms," he said. "I know that if we can do those things there's is not another state that keep up with the prosperity that is right on the edge for the people of South Carolina."
