Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. Henry McMaster The State/File
Gov. Henry McMaster The State/File

Politics & Government

SC Gov. McMaster pledges to sign bill that could ban abortion

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 3:45 PM

An anti-abortion group says S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has signed on to their pledge that “personhood” begins at conception.

Personhood SC announced Tuesday that McMaster has agreed to sign a bill that would give the unborn the full legal protections of a person, a move that would effectively overrule the right to an abortion in South Carolina.

Two ‘personhood’ bills were introduced in the S.C. Legislature last year – one in the House and one in the Senate – but neither moved past the committee stage.

Either would likely be challenged in federal court for interfering with abortion rights.

In August, McMaster issued an order stopping all state payments to any group or physician affiliated with an abortion clinic – even if the money would not be used to pay for an abortion.

That action was protested by Planned Parenthood and other women’s rights groups.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

    President Donald Trump arrives in Greenville, South Carolina, stops his motorcade, and greets his cheering supporters.

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief 2:00

Senate hearing seeks answers from Santee Cooper chief

View More Video