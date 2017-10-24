Lt. Gov. Bryant balances faith and politics in Bob Jones speech

In a speech peppered with scriptural references, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant talked Monday night about balancing faith and politics.
“We have a Biblical worldview that causes us to engage in the political process," said Bryant during a speech that about 25 people attended at Bob Jones University in Greenville.
Bryant, a Republican from Anderson who is running for governor, said religious convictions are more important than political labels.
"There are really two things that matter: it is whether you’re saved or whether you’re condemned," he said.
”If you’re a Christian, you are going to get laughed at, your going to get made fun of,” Bryant said. “Always remember, never let a political conversation get so heated that it damages your opportunity to show love for Christ."
Bryant didn't pass up an opportunity to talk about his political views. Since announcing his candidacy in July, he has focused on what he sees as the need to restore integrity in government, a theme that he touched on Monday night.
He specifically cited an ongoing State House corruption probe that has resulted in the convictions of two former legislators. Two other suspended lawmakers, two former legislators and a powerful political consultant from Columbia are facing pending criminal charges of misconduct, criminal conspiracy and perjury.
“In South Carolina, we have had a grand jury meeting nearly five years. We have had the FBI in South Carolina for several months. There have been indictments, there have been suspensions, there have been removals from office, there have been guilty pleas and convictions," Bryant said. "That reflects a need to restore integrity in your government and your government needs to be returned to you the taxpayer."
Bryant said political corruption does not represent that values of South Carolinians.
“In South Carolina, gentlemen still hold doors for ladies. We still pull over for funerals. We still say yes sir and no ma’am," he said. "That reflects the true integrity and character of South Carolina."
Bryant also spoke about legislation he sponsored while serving in the South Carolina Senate that would lead to a ban on abortions in South Carolina.
An opponent of the gas-tax increase approved earlier this year, Bryant said the governor should be given more authority to manage the state Department of Transportation.
“The DOT is like a football team with three head coaches and nine starting quarterbacks," he said.
Bryant also spoke about the negative media coverage that President Donald Trump has received.
"If President Trump were to walk on water, CNN would report that Donald Trump cannot swim," he said.
But Bryant said he remains a staunch advocate of freedom of speech and a free press.
“When you get frustrated with free speech consider the alternative," he said. "Consider those poor folks in North Korea. If they actually spoke out and said something their government disagreed with they would be punished and possibly killed.”
Bryant became lieutenant governor in January. His predecessor, Henry McMaster, replaced former Gov. Nikki Haley, who was chosen by Trump to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Bryant is one of three candidates running against McMaster for the GOP gubernatorial nomimation. The other Republican challengers are former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill and Catherine Templeton, who oversaw two state agencies under Haley.
Two Democrats, state Rep. James Smith and Charleston businessman Phil Noble, also are running for governor.
Comments