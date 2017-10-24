Legislators were paid more than $1.3 million by Quinn, judge told

State legislators secretly were paid more than $1.3 million by Richard Quinn & Associates to advance legislation favorable to the political strategy and consulting firm’s clients, including SCANA and the University of South Carolina, a Circuit Court judge was told Tuesday afternoon.
Richard Quinn Sr. — one of five indicted last week by the State Grand Jury in a State House corruption probe — exercised a wide “sphere of unlawful influence” over S.C. lawmakers, special prosecutor David Pascoe told Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman Tuesday.
“The defendant has had tentacles throughout state government, and he has used those tentacles to corrupt the system,” Pascoe said, adding Quinn’s main goal “was to make money.”
Richard Quinn Sr. always has denied he and his firm lobbied the Legislature. But, Pascoe said, “It’s the state’s position that saying that doesn’t make it so.”
Quinn’s lawyer, Debbie Barbier said he client — in court Tuesday for a bond hearing — looks forward to his trial.
“We vehemently deny and dispute all (the allegations). ... We are not going to debate the facts today. That would take a very, very long time.”
Quinn Sr. was one of five indicted last week by the State Grand Jury on charges of criminal conspiracy. Quinn Sr. also was charged with illegal lobbying.
Suspended state Rep. Rick Quinn Jr., a Lexington Republican who also was indicted, was an active member of his father’s Richard Quinn & Associates firm and worked on legislation for that firm while a legislator, Pascoe told the judge.
In one instance, the Quinns asked another lawmaker “to take a dive on legislation that would have benefited one of the Quinn firm’s clients,” Pascoe said, adding, “That’s just a fraction of the evidence we have.”
Quinn Jr. worked on legislation benefiting RQ&A’s clients, including the University of South Carolina and the embattled Cayce-based SCANA utility, Pascoe said.
Quinn’s lawyer Matthew Richardson denied the allegations of impropriety, telling Newman that Quinn Jr. looks forward to his day in court and praising his good citizenship.
“He coaches Little League baseball ... attends Saxe Gotha church,” Richardson said.
Other defendants appearing in court Tuesday were:
▪ Former S.C. Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, who was paid more than $900,000 by the Quinn firm, Pascoe told Newman.
For much of that time, Harrison was chairman of the powerful S.C. House Judiciary Committee, through which about 40 percent of all House legislation passed.
Harrison never disclosed the secret payments and did work for Quinn’s clients, Pascoe alleged.
▪ Former state Rep. Tracy Edge, R-Horry, was paid between $290,000 and $300,000 by RQ&A from 2004 to 2014, special prosecutor Pascoe told Judge Newman.
At no time while he was in the Legislature did Edge list the income on required state disclosure statements, Pascoe said, adding, for years, the Quinn firm paid Edge $3,200 a month.
Edge also is charged with lying to the State Grand Jury,.
▪ Suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, who helped the Quinn firm for years while getting secret payments of $159,000, special prosecutor Pascoe told Newman.
For example, Courson agreed, at the request of the RQ&A firm, to write the state Higher Education Commission, asking it to delay a vote on a crucial issue involving a law school in Charleston.
Courson’s lawyer, Rose Mary Parham, disputed the allegations, saying, “My client never received any kickbacks.”
Newman set a $10,000 personal recognizance bonds for all of the defendants.
Comments