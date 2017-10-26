Lindsey Graham to testify at Senate corruption trial

Lindsey Graham is taking a break from his Senate duties Thursday to testify on behalf of a Democratic senator on trial for federal corruption charges.
Graham will travel to Newark, N.J., to testify in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Graham’s office announced.
“Graham is testifying as a character witness for the defense and traveled to the trial at his own personal expense,” the senator’s office said in an official statement. “He will testify about his service with Senator Menendez in the Senate. Graham’s testimony is unrelated to the underlying charges.”
South Carolina’s senior senator will be the first of Menendez’s colleagues to speak out on his behalf, according to the (Bergen County) Record. Government witnesses so far have included former Iowa Democratic Sen. Tom Harkin and Kathleen Sebelius, secretary of health and human services in the Obama administration.
Graham’s friend Sen. John McCain may also take the stand at some point, and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker has also appeared in the courtroom but has not been called to testify.
Menendez is accused of doing favors for a wealthy friend and donor in exchange for free luxury vacations, flights on a private jet and $700,000 in contributions.
If Menendez is convicted and resigns his office before Jan. 16, it could bolster Republicans’ slender majority in the Senate, as outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie would be empowered to name Graham’s replacement.
