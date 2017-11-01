What does sex abuse furor mean for Trump, former SC congressman asks

Lately, more and more high-profile men are being felled by accusations of sexual harrassment or assault. Even accusations from years earlier have damaged reputations and ended careers.
So what about Donald Trump?
That’s what former S.C. congressman Bob Inglis asked on Twitter Wednesday, after sexual abuse allegations led to another high-profile resignation.
Consequences are being visited on lots of famous folk for sexual assaults. What of President Trump? Any consequences for him?— Bob Inglis (@bobinglis) November 1, 2017
Last year, more than a dozen women accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump maintained both before and after the election that those women are lying and their claims are “100 percent false.”
But after reports that movie producer Harvey Weinstein engaged in sexually predatory behavior toward young women in the film industry for years, the Hollywood mogul was fired from the company that bears his name and even lost his wife and children.
Weinstein’s downfall has been followed by other accusations against prominent and powerful men – and equally swift consequences. When actor Kevin Spacey was accused of an aggressive advance on a then-underage boy decades ago, Netflix stopped production on Spacey’s House of Cards series.
On Wednesday, the head of National Public Radio’s news division resigned after several women accused him of sexual harrassment in separate incidents.
But so far, Trump has avoided similar consequences for the accusations against him. Even after the allegations were publicized last year – and a 2005 tape came out in which Trump bragged about “grabbing” women – Trump was elected president. In October, Trump reiterated the accusations against him were “fake news.”
